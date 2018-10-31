The Russian state-run space agency Roscosmos has planned to launch the next manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on December 3.

The last attempt to launch Russian rocket Soyuz with two astronauts faced difficulties and the crew had to make an emergency landing due to a faulty sensor.

TASS, the Russian news agency reported that Roscosmos said on Wednesday that they are focusing on the next manned mission, which would take place this year in December.

As per the reports, the space agency of Russia also declared that the crew of the ongoing mission may return to earth on December 22 this year.

Soyuz spacecraft failure:

Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague were heading towards the ISS on earlier this month. But the booster rocket which was carrying the Soyuz spacecraft failed in mid-air failed and the crew had to abort their mission on October 11 and perform an emergency landing. Later it was revealed that the failure was caused by a faulty sensor.

The American space agency NASA said in a statement that both the astronauts landed safely and the officials will investigate the failure issue.



