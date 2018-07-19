Everybody has a different perspective on how they would like to decorate their body. While some will prefer jewellery, there are many, who just love to make tattoos on their body. There is a man, who is also in love with tattoos so much that he has tattooed nearly his entire body, but his nipples, testicles and the male gentile, were recently removed in a Mexican hospital.

The 32-year-old Adam Curlykale, who is originally from Russia, went to Mexico to undergo a surgery at Jardines Hospital in Guadalajara. Later, on Saturday, July 14 he posted on his Instagram account that "just had a nullification surgery, had a lot of bleeding but luckily no need for a blood transfusion. Veronica is with me and she's taking care of me. "

As reported by The Sun the Russian origin Curlykale started tattooing his body at the age of 22 after he survived colon cancer. The treatment took several months to make him better. The process included radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which made the immune system of the Curlykale extremely weak.

Later, doctors found that due to the partial disappearance of pigment in his skin, he developed albinism. Looking at his own body he started to feel depressed and then he tattooed him for the first time. While explaining he mentioned that earlier with a different type of skin tone people used to avoid him but tattoos gave him the confidence and the second chance to discover his own beauty.

Since then he never stopped tattooing on his body and now 90 present of the body, as well as the eyes and face, are covered with tattoos. He told The Sun that he knew that he was different from others, and "my favourite colour has always have been grey, in different tones, and that's why my current skin colour is graphite."

He has shared several photos since Saturday on his Instagram profile. While in one post he wrote, "There are no worse ones and no weaker ones. We are all equal to each other," in another video, he confirmed that after the medical surgery now he is recovering.

He is not the first one, who went to an extreme level, just to satisfy his soul but forget the consequences. There are many people who wanted the satisfaction without considering the future. Earlier there was another Russian man, Kirill Tereshin who injected a homemade muscle-building brew to his body to have extremely heavy and unnatural muscles, despite the warnings from doctors, who said he could face life-threatening issues if he continues the same process.