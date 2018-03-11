A Russian company has come out with a service offering the expectant mothers to hold their unborn baby in the form of a 3D print model with all the features perfectly projected and in any metal format they want, from silver, gold or in plastic.

The 3D models will be printed based on ultrasound photos, said the Russian company Embryo 3D, which is specializing on intricate features of the babies including face, hands, feet and umbilical cord.

Explaining the process, head of Embryo 3D Ivan Gridin said he had seen many parents, especially expectant mothers about their unborn babies.

"I have a friend (who) was worried about the health of her child and wanted to see it," he told RT. "She had an ultrasound several times, but it wasn't enough. I was fond of new technologies at that time and 3D-printing. And I said 'let's print it.'"

Initially the company made the models entirely from plastic, but over period improvised upon it covering the plaster models with precious metals.

Yuliana Recun, who got such 3D model made, said: "We ordered a 3D model of our child, which is in my belly now. It is a weird feeling, the child hasn't been born yet and but you can touch it and feel it as it is."

In a review of the process published in the journal Radiological Society of North America, Dr Deborah Levine, however, said: "Patients, of course, love 3D pictures, but as radiologists we have to be careful that we're not performing an ultrasound for the fun of it."

Of late, Russian companies have been offering innovative business services to those who can pay. KrioRus, a space firm, is among the first company outside the US that offers cryonics services, including cryoconservation and storage already preserving over 50 human patients and 20 animals in space.