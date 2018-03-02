Russia's Danil Lysenko captured the men's high jump title while his compatriot Mariya Lasitskene won the women's gold at the opening day's competition of the World Indoor Championships here.

Lysenko, competing as an authorised neutral athlete on Thursday, gained revenge on Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar for his defeat in last year's London World Championships, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 20-year-old extended his 2018 win streak to nine by clearing 2.36m to the Olympic silver medalist's 2.33m best mark. (IANS)