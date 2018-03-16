After the US, India, China, now Russia has woken up to send a mission urgently to Mars, reminiscent of the erstwhile Cold War during the 1950s and 60s.

The upcoming Mars mission, coming after 19 unsuccesssful and two partially successful missions by erstwhile Societ Union and later Russia, will showcase Moscow's renewed enthusiasn to remain in the race to Mars.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a green signal to Mars mission to be launched in 2019, one year earlier than NASA's plans to send one in August 2020. "We are planning unmanned and later manned launches -- into deep space, as part of a lunar program and for Mars exploration," Putin said in a new documentary, reports RT.

The Russian Mars mission, to be launched in 2019 will be an unmanned spaceship, with manned missions to be taken up later.

Russian Mars mission plan comes almost five years after India successfully launched its Mars Orbiter Mission Mangalyaan in November 2013 that successfully entered Mars orbit on September 24, 2014 and is expected to be operational till 2020.

US private space agency SpaceX is also planning its Mars test flights in 2019 ahead of a cargo mission in 2022. "We want a new space race. Races are exciting," declared SpaceX founder Elon Musk last month and Putin has apparently taken a cue from it.

Russians are not new to Mars mission but most of them proved failure since the first flyby mission 1M No.1 that was launched on October 10, 1960. After repeated failures of eight Mars orbiting missions, Russia was able to launch Mars 2 mission successfully on May 19, 1971.

Mars 2 was described mostly successful as it entered Mars orbit on November 27, 1971, made 362 orbits though its mapping operations failed due to dust storms on the surface of the Red Planet.

It was followed by Mars 4 which failed and then Mars 5 in July 1973 that was partially failure. Two more missions later -- Mars 6 and 7 too proved failure, virtually shelving the Mars mission launches by erstwhile Soviet Union until July 1988 when Phobos 1 mission was launched unsuccessfully.

It was closely followed by Phobos 2 on July 12, 1988 that was also partially failure with the communications lost. The next mission Mars 96 was launched by modern Russia in November 1996 but was not successful.

In all, Russia has the highest record of launching 21 missions to Mars though only two of them were partially successful. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming mission in 2019 will test its mettle at Mars, where even China has failed.