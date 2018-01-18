Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul suffered a back injury after sailing in his son's Yacht in January, confirmed a spokesperson. According to reports, Murdoch has been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital and is currently recovering from the injury.

The news about the accident was initially reported by Vanity Fair.

Last week, Rupert Murdoch sent a mail to his colleagues stating that he suffered a 'painful back injury' while traveling on his son Lachlan's yacht. In the email, Murdoch revealed that he was taken in a helicopter soon after the accident to a hospital in Los Angeles.

"I hope you all are having a great start to 2018. I suspect it has been better than mine," he wrote, according to a source who's seen the email. "I am writing to tell you that last week I had a sailing accident and suffered a painful back injury. While I am well on the road to recovery, I have to work from home for some weeks. In the meantime, you'll be hearing from me by email, phone and text," wrote Murdoch.

However, 21st Century spokesperson has not revealed more details about the accident.

Rupert Murdoch is widely considered to be the uncrowned king among media house owners. The 86-year-old mogul is now the Executive co-chairman of 21st Century Fox and acting CEO of Fox News. His son Lachlan is now the Executive Chairman of Fox, his another kid James is the CEO. Lachlan is also the co-chairman of News Corp since 2014.

Recently many reports revealed that Disney is buying most of Fox for a whopping $52 billion, and it has shocked industry observers. Spectators are now very eager to see whether the top leadership of Murdoch companies will change when Disney takes over the business regime.

This is not the first time that Rupert Murdoch is facing health scares in his life. In 2000, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and after battling with it for years, he is now fully recovered. Many times, Murdoch has revealed that he wishes to live forever.