A taxi driver was taken to hospital after the car he drove was gulped in fire for unknown reasons. The incident apparently happened along the Central Expressway (CTE) on July 24, 2018, at around 12.00 PM.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) revealed that the driver who is in his 70s was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. The driver is now admitted to the Singapore General Hospital and is now under observation. The name of the driver involved in the incident is not revealed by the authorities.

As per the SCDF officials, they reached the spot at around 12.04 PM where they saw fire in the front engine compartment of the taxi. The fire was soon extinguished using compressed air foam backpacks and a water jet.

A Singapore Civil Defense Force official revealed that the cause of the fire is still unknown, and the investigation is underway.

As per eyewitnesses, the unexpected incident along the Central Expressway resulted in a traffic block, as emergency responders tried to put out the flames coming out of the taxi. Later, at around 02.30, the Land Transport Authority informed the public that there is congestion on the Central Expressway from the Outram Road exit until Cairnhill Circle exit. The LTA also advised passengers to avoid the third lane of the expressway.

On July 06, another fire accident occurred in Singapore at a house in Sing Avenue. The massive fire accident happened when a power-assisted bicycle, which was charging exploded on the terrace of a house. Even though no injuries were reported, the fire gulped most parts of the house, and the roofing was damaged totally. Soon after the fire accident, the Singapore Civil Defense Force requested the public to follow instructions while charging PABs and Personal Mobility Devices to avoid such life-threatening incidents.