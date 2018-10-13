Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are officially wedded. The Royal Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank took place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.

The Royal Wedding was attended by around 850 guests including The Queen, Prince Philip, and celebrities like Cara Delevingne and Robbie Williams. Here are a few notes from the second royal wedding of 2018.

Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank dating history

The 28-year-old Princess Eugenie was born in London on March 23, 1990, and is the second child of Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. Before getting married, Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank dated for almost seven years after they were first introduced by friends in a ski break in Verbier, Switzerland, where Brooksbank was working at that time.

The couple got engaged earlier in January 2018 when Brooksbank gave the Princess an oval-cut Padparadscha sapphire surrounded by a halo of diamonds set on a gold band with two other diamonds placed on the corners. As per the reports, the engagement ring values between $30,000 to $150,000.

Princess Eugenie's dress and rose-cut diamond tiara

At the wedding, Princess Eugenie's was dressed in an elegant low-back gown, which was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos of Peter Pilotto. Her wedding gown was actually a stunner but it caught the eyes of many because the Princess wished to show her scars from scoliosis surgery when she was only 12 years old.

Princess Eugenie remained extremely vocal when it comes to her struggles with health. She said during an interview on the eve of the wedding that "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars, and I think it's really special to stand up for that."

Apart from Princess Eugenie's dress, her tiara was also the talk of the wedding. Eugenie wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was borrowed from the Queen. As per reports, the tiara was made by Boucheron in 1919 and features rose-cut diamonds pavé set in platinum along with six emeralds placed on its either side.

Reading of The Great Gatsby

At the grand wedding, Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice was the maid of honor, and Jack's brother, Thomas Brooksbank, served as his best man.

According to People, Princess Beatrice read from F. Scott Fitzgerald's acclaimed book, The Great Gatsby. From the book, Princess Beatrice chose to read the passage in which the protagonist has a rare smile "with a quality of eternal reassurance."