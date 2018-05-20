After several rumours and speculations about the
romantic relationship of Prince Harry and Americal actress Meghan Markle, they have finally exchanged vows at St George's Chapel in England on Saturday, May 19.
Many well-known celebrities, including sports personalities such as tennis queen Serena Williams, who got married last year and football legend David Beckham have come to the Windsor Castle to attend the royal wedding ceremony.
The 36-year-old Mrgan, who has become Duchess of Sussex after the marriage with Duke of Sussex KCVO, Prince Harry, was wearing a classic elegant long-sleeved gown that reportedly costs over 100,000 pounds ($180,000). Reports stated that the bride wanted all 53 countries of the Commonwealth to be a part of the wedding. So, the famous designer Clare Waight Keller designed the veil with a floral composition made of the particular flora of each Commonwealth country, that included Singapore's Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid.
Here
IBTimes Singapore has compiled some gorgeous pictures from the royal wedding.
Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry, wearing her wedding gown.
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
(L-R)Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
David and Victoria Beckham arrive to the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor.
Meghan Markle's friend, US tennis player Serena Williams (L) and her husband US entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony.
James Corden and his wife Julia Carey arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel.
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle .
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor.
The Prince of Wales and Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, depart from St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Windsor.
Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the finger of Meghan Markle during their wedding service in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coming out of the chapel after the wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first kiss as husband and wife outside the chapel
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage along the Long Walk, after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel.
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex in the Ascot Landau carriage during the procession.
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales Windsor.
