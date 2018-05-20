After several rumours and speculations about the romantic relationship of Prince Harry and Americal actress Meghan Markle, they have finally exchanged vows at St George's Chapel in England on Saturday, May 19.

Many well-known celebrities, including sports personalities such as tennis queen Serena Williams, who got married last year and football legend David Beckham have come to the Windsor Castle to attend the royal wedding ceremony.

The 36-year-old Mrgan, who has become Duchess of Sussex after the marriage with Duke of Sussex KCVO, Prince Harry, was wearing a classic elegant long-sleeved gown that reportedly costs over 100,000 pounds ($180,000). Reports stated that the bride wanted all 53 countries of the Commonwealth to be a part of the wedding. So, the famous designer Clare Waight Keller designed the veil with a floral composition made of the particular flora of each Commonwealth country, that included Singapore's Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid.

Here IBTimes Singapore has compiled some gorgeous pictures from the royal wedding.