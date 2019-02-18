Meghan Markle is due soon and the gender of the baby is still driving people up the hill. But another thing that is driving people crazy is the potential name of the future Prince.

As of now, the baby is being referred to as Baby Sussex. A nice title to have, but it still isn't a name. And by all accounts the name has to be a regal one befitting a Prince or Princess. So it is understandable that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking their time to decided the name. But for all we know, they have already decided on a name but are keeping it a secret till the baby comes.

Either way, the people are coming up with their own names for the Royal baby. But amid all the noise, bookies and apparent experts are claiming that the name Victoria is gaining traction. Now Victoria is the name of the Queen herself and has been one of the most famous monikers of the crown, so it is a fitting choice.

But all of this is just speculation at this point. The Royal family is keeping mum about anything related to the Royal baby, and it seems that they indeed have their hands full with the public drama that seems to be engulfing Meghan Markle on a daily basis.

Recently Prince Harry and Prince William apparently announced their decision to split their Royal responsibilities. Maybe the Royal house has a lot of work ahead of it before the arrival of the baby. And it seems like we'll have to wait on the name and the gender of the Royal baby for a little while longer.