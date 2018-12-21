Roger Federer has sent Tennis fans into a frenzy by teasing a return to the court alongside perennial rival and long-time friend, Rafael Nadal.

The two tennis greats last played together in September 2017 in the inaugural edition of the Laver Cup held at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. The Laver Cup is an interesting tournament where a team comprising tennis stars from Europe competes against a team from the rest of the world.

This tournament, played on an indoor hard court, is contested over three days and the number of points on each day corresponds to the day number of the tournament. For example, winners of the matches played on day 1 earn one point and those who win on day 3 earn three points.

Both Federer and Nadal participated in this tournament in 2017 and ensured a 15-9 victory for Team Europe. Federer won both his singles matches while Nadal won one and lost the other against John Isner.

But the fairy tale moment came in the doubles category on day 2 when the Swiss teamed up with the Spaniard to take on the pair of Jack Sock and Sam Querrey.

Fans were left disappointed in 2018 when Nadal did not participate in the tournament held in Chicago but has given the nod for the 2019 edition to be held between September 20-22 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland.

Federer, the only other player confirmed for the tournament, saw this as the perfect opportunity to amp up the excitement by posting a photo of the two on Twitter.

Federer and Nadal have won 37 grand slams between them and naturally, the fans went crazy at the impending reunion of tennis' greatest players.

The Swiss legend with 20 grand slam victories and the Spanish great with 17 are the top two players in the list of most grand slams won by an individual player in tennis history.