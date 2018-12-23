Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel believes that Roger Federer is a more complete tennis player than Bjorn Borg and attributed this to the progress in professionalism towards sport.

Vettel was talking about how every sport has changed over the years, highlighting the difference between the 1980s and the current time. He made a comparison between running a 100 metres sprint to racing F1 cars.

"The 100 metres sprint is different because it's always 100 meters, the track has not gotten bigger or shorter, it does not go down or up," Vettel told Motor Sports. "In Formula 1 now cars are much different."

"But in athletics, knowledge changed. In the 80s Usain Bolt's dominance could have been even bigger. But now there is more knowledge. The cars changed as have drivers. Let's take fitness. It's not exactly like Alan Jones' times, true?' Then, speaking about sports, he said, In sports you have to be professional, it's logical," Vettel explained.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion then went on to say that in a similar ilk, Federer is a more complete player than the likes of Bjorg and Pat Cash.

"But Roger Federer is probably a more complete tennis player than Bjorn Borg and Pat Cash. You know what I mean?"

Federer recently sent tennis fans into a frenzy when he teased a potential doubles reunion with perennial rival and long-time friend Rafael Nadal.

The legendary duo has confirmed their availability for the 2019 edition of the Laver Cup which is slated to take place for three days starting September 20, next year.

Nadal and Federer had teamed up in the 2017 edition of the same tournament in a doubles match where they beat Sam Querrey and Jack Sock.