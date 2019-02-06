The word on the street is that Twilight hunk Robert Pattinson could be the best choice for the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Warner Bros' The Batman movie.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reportedly expressed his wish to play Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman movie. Following which, fans are wondering as who will get the chance after Ben Affleck to play the role of Bruce Wayne.

As per a new fan art, Kristen Stewart's former boyfriend Robert Pattinson looks a lot like the billionaire Bruce and now, fans are wondering if he gets the opportunity to play the role of the caped crusader in the next Batman movie.

A DC-themed artwork from the famous illustrious BossLogic has emerged online and shows Robert Pattinson as both Bruce Wayne and Batman. In the artwork, Robert is seen standing against a wall with some deep emotions running inside his eyes.

The two-piece suit proves that he has got the class of Wayne. What's make the artwork interesting is his shadow on the wall, that shows him as Batman.

In an accompanying tweet, BossLogic wrote: "A choice that I never would have thought to try but been hearing some background chatter about Robert Pattinson being looked at, if the talks (source) are true then all of our predictions were wrong. This might be your new Bruce #thebatman #batman."

Matt Reeves-directed movie, The Batman is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021. As per several reports, studio and the director are planning to hire a young actor who is familiar to everyone. Robert Pattinson fulfils both the qualities but it will only time will tell whether the studio will consider him for the role of Bruce Wayne.

Meanwhile, after staring in 2018's High Life as Monte, Robert Pattinson has some pretty interesting projects lined up for 2019 and 2020. Even if the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire movie star did not get to play Bruce Wayne, fans would see him in a black-and-white dark fantasy horror movie, The Lighthouse. The film is directed by Robert Eggers and will also star Willem Dafoe in the lead role.

Apart from The Lighthouse, Robert Pattinson will star in David Michôd's film adaptation of William Shakespeare's plays tilted, The King. In the upcoming British-Australian drama, Pattinson will star as The Dauphin and will share the screen space with Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris, and Thomasin McKenzie.

Robert Pattinson will also co-star with Johnny Depp in Ciro Guerra's Waiting for the Barbarians.