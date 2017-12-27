Rihanna's cousin has been shot dead by a man in Barbados, a few hours after he spent Christmas Day with his famous sister. The victim, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, was walking in the St. Michael's area around 7 pm on Tuesday night when he was attacked.

Rihanna mourned for her 21-year-old cousin on Instagram by posting pictures of them together and writing a heartfelt message for the departed. She also posted a hashtag "#endgunviolence" to urge people to refrain from acts of violence, like the one which killed her brother.

"RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man," Rihanna posted on her Instagram page, where she has 59 million followers.

Alleyne's killer has not been identified yet, but police reports say that he shot at the victim several times before fleeing from the scene. Alleyne was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, where he died of his injuries, according to The Daily Mail.

Later, Rihanna added a memorial panel to her Instagram stories, tagging her cousin's handle, where he had previously posted many photos with his singer sister.

Other family members have also expressed their shock and grief over this sudden death. A woman named Tanella also took to Instagram to grieve for the victim, whom she referred to as "my brother." She also said, "Tavon I know you was trying to be a better person," although it is unclear what she means by that.

Barbados police is currently investigating the murder and searching the island for the culprit. Anyone with information about this case has been asked to contact the District A Police Station, Crime Stoppers or the nearest police station.