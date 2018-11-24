Rihanna is surely turning up the heat this winter. The "Rude Boy" singer is bringing in the holiday season with some really hot photos. Rihanna shared pictures of her in nothing but her underwear on her Instagram account.

"We getting NAUGHTY-not-NICE this season! @savagexfenty just dropped The Ultimate Gift Guide to help you shop gifts for everybody in ya life !! Hit up SavageX.com to get 50% off everything for a limited time!" she captioned the post.

Rihanna may be taking a shot at another lingerie retailer, Victoria's Secret. The lingerie brand stirred up some controversy when the line's creative director and chief marketing officer, Ed Razek, 70, said that Victoria's Secret wouldn't use transwomen as models because "the show is a fantasy."

He also low-key criticised Rihanna and Fenty's use of a diverse range of body types in their show. His comments were passed around online (with comments from model Louise O'Reilly saying "Thank god [Rihanna] brought us @SavageXFenty this year with genuine attention & love of diversity in her branding") and Rihanna liked the comment.

The singer has previously performed for the Victoria's Secret Fashion shows multiple times, so the disagreement is a rather unfortunate occurrence. But in the meantime, feast your eyes on Rihanna lingerie photos here: