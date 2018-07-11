Millions of tweets and several social media posts appeared in past three days, as the world showed support towards the Thai soccer team, the coach and the crew, who dramatically rescued the team from deep inside a flooded cave on Tuesday, July 10. But, those 12 members of the junior team will not be able to attend FIFA World Cup final match on Sunday, July 15.

The soccer team, who are known as "Wild Boars", aged between 11 and 16 as well as their coach, 25, became trapped in a cave, located in the northern province of Chiang Rai on June 23, due to the sudden flood.

Later, on July 5 the President of world football governing body, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino sent a letter to the Football Association of Thailand to show their support for the rescue mission.

The letter also included, "If, as we all hope, they are reunited with their families in the coming days and their health allows them to travel, FIFA would be delighted to invite them to attend the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow as our guests."

But, unfortunately, due to the medical issues, the junior soccer team would not be able to watch the final attack of the 2018 World Cup that will take place on Sunday at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. In a recent statement FIFA said that the authority was informed by FA Thailand that "due to medical reasons, the boys will not be in a position to travel to Moscow for the FIFA World Cup final."

The statement also added that at this time FIFA's main priority "remains the health of everyone involved in the operation and we will look into finding a new opportunity to invite the boys to a FIFA event to share with them a moment of communion and celebration."

But, FIFA has scheduled a meeting with FA Thailand that would take place in Moscow during the World Cup Final on Sunday to continue the discussion.

However, in past few days, famous sports personalities such as England's David Beckham and Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas also showed their tremendous support for the rescue mission of those junior footballers.