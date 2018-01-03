Former Manchester United assistant manager and Fulham coach Rene Meulensteen has left his position as the manager at Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters on 2 January.

The Dutchman was appointed as the Blasters new manager before the start of the season. After a series of poor results, the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned club have shown the exit door to the 53-year-old.

Kerala Blasters have managed only one win the first seven matches played in the ongoing ISL campaign and sit eighth in the table. The clash against Bengaluru FC at the Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was his last match in charge. Alberto Roca's men won the tie 3-1 on New Year's Eve. Thangboi Singto will take charge as an interim until the replacement for Meulensteen is announced.

"I like to thank the management, staff, players and amazing fans for this experience and wish them well for the future," Meulensteen explained, as quoted by Goal.com.

Kerala Blasters Varun Tripuraneni thanked Meulensteen for his services during his short spell and confirmed the club will soon announce his replacement.

"The club likes to thank Rene for all the hard work in his time at the club. The replacement would be announced soon," Tripuraneni stressed.