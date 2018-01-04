The remaining four members of Korean girl group T-ara have left their agency but promised they will be together in the future.

T-ara member Hyomin posted a letter on her Instagram account to say that they are no longer under MBK Entertainment, which is formerly known as Core Contents Media.

Last year, Boram and Soyeon did not participate in T-ara's comeback after their contracts expired. Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin and Jiyeon, the four remaining members, decided to extend their contracts with the agency until last December.

"It's been a while since I'm greeting you all, and it's the new year. You're doing well, right? With the end of last year, we parted ways with our agency of 10 years. Don't worry though. I can't tell you any details as of now, but the members will be together in the future no matter what," Hyomin said of T-ara, which debuted in 2009.

She said at the moment, "the members are taking time off for themselves and relaxing."

"We've decided to sincerely think about how we can make a space to meet our fans in the future. Of course, we plan to personally meet our fans often as well. I'm thankful thinking back to the times that taught me a lot from when I was young and took it for granted that I was receiving love and even now when I'm starting again knowing I can't receive love," she added.

Hyomin said she is "excited thinking of a new start, but it's also true that there are things I'm careful about after leaving my company of 10 years. It feels like I've broken up with a lover, and I'm scared to start a new love right after."

She promised that "it's not the end with my fans" and thanked them for supporting her for 10 years.

"I'll return to you with good news in a bit, so don't worry as you wait. I hope you all fulfill your hopes in 2018, and Happy New Year!" she said.

Despite the announcement, MBK said T-ara has not disbanded.