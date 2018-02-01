K pop sensation Somi has been picked by Reebok for its most recent campaign "Always Classic".

Reebok's 'Always Classic' campaign stars diverse fresh faces from all over the world.

The Campaign aims to bring out the definition of 'classic' from different people and exhibits some of the global line's iconic silhouettes such as the Club C, Class Leather and the Workout Plus.

Reebok's 'Always Classic' campaign is also set to promote diversity and different cultures.

Somi being one of the promising stars of Korean Entertainment Industry has been tapped by the global line along with big stars like Gigi Hadid, Teyana Taylor, Lil Yachty and more.

In the video of the campaign, the 16-year-old singer conveys her own take on the term 'Classic' alongside other stars' statements.

Caroline Machen, Senior Director Brand Management at Reebok reveals the decision of enlisting the K-pop star by saying, "Somi has stood out as someone who pushes beyond the expected. She has worked with our counterparts in Korea and we were excited to work with her globally for the first time. She encapsulates the next generation", according to Billboard.

Somi is a Canadian-Korean singer based in South Korea who initially participated in Mnet's Kpop reality show Produce 101.

She rose to fame through Korean girl group I.O.I which got disbanded in January last year.

Check out Reebok's star-studded 'Always Classic' campaign below: