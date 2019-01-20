Nokia 3310 for years held the title of the brick phone for its sturdy build. As years passed and smartphones started to rule the market, fragility is something that became synonymous with phones. But it looks like there's a new phone – a smartphone from the new-age – that is out to challenge Nokia 3310 for the brick phone title.

Xiaomi co-founder and president, Lin Bin posted a 10-second video that demonstrates the strength of Redmi Note 7. Lin smashed a walnut with a Redmi Note 7 and the latest mid-range phone didn't seem to gain any serious damage. But the same cannot be said about the walnut, which was smashed into pieces.

Lin put on a good show for his followers on Weibo by capturing the entire durability test of the Redmi Note 7 in slow-motion at 960 frames per second. The video was shot on Xiaomi's flagship Mi 8, which is another promotion of a cool video feature on its premium smartphone.

With the launch of Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi separated the Redmi-series into a sub-brand of its own. Ahead of the phone's global debut next month, the video shared by Lin boosts the phone's hype. A recent teardown video of the handset showed the Redmi Note 7's solid build, even then the smashing walnut video surprises many.

The biggest highlight of the Redmi Note 7 is its dual camera setup at the back combining 48MP and 5MP sensors. Other main features of the phone include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 processor, 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM options and 32GB/64GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charger via USB Type-C.

The Redmi Note 7 is expected to receive Night Mode feature, which was recently rolled out to Poco F1. Lin's video shot at 960fps and the fact that he mentioned it suggests the ultra-slow-motion video mode could arrive for Redmi Note 7. Stay tuned for updates.