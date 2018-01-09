Red Velvet's Seulgi has been confirmed to feature in MAMAMOO's Moon Byul upcoming music release.

On January 9, MAMAMOO's label confirmed reports of Suelgi collaborating with Moon Byul in the latter's solo song.

The label released a statement saying, "It's true Red Velvet's Seulgi will be featuring in Moon Byul's solo track that's a part of MAMAMOO's new album."

Seulgi and Moon Byul are very close friends and were also 'castmates' on the KBS variety show 'Idol Drama Operation Team' together and since then the friendship has become even stronger.

The popular girl band MAMAMOO recently released an impressive MV titled 'Paint Me' and it has received lots of positive feedback from fans.

In a conversation with 1theK's Spot Interview, the girls have revealed some of their emotional moments behind the scenes of 'Paint Me'.

The girls also expressed their anxiety regarding feedbacks from the audience. They also added that they are generally acknowledged by the audience and they really appreciate it.

'Paint Me' is an expressive colorful ballad which reveals an emotional yet powerful side of the girls.

MAMAMOO is a South Korean girl band created by Rainbow Bridge World in 2014. The group made their official debut on June 19, 2014, with the song 'Mr Ambigous'.

Their debut was appreciated by some critics and was considered as one of the best K-pop debuts of that year. Since then the girl band has been unstoppable and has been entertaining the audience with their unique style and fashion.

Check out MAMAMOO's interview below