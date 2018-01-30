Korean girl group Red Velvet released their new album and it topped Korean music charts and iTunes in different countries.

The girl band released "The Perfect Red Velvet" album on January 29 and it topped real-time charts on Genie, Bugs, Olleh Music, Soribada, and Naver Music, and the daily album charts on Hanteo Chart, Synnara, Kyobo Bookstore, and Hottracks.

It is also placed No. 1 on iTunes charts in Netherlands, Finland, Philippines, Slovenia, Latvia, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Kazakhstan, Panama, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia.

The girls took to Naver V Live for their album showcase and when asked about their memorable promotions last year, Joy said, "I still get overwhelmed with emotions when I think about our first concert. I want to hold another one and have fun with our ReVeluvs."

Red Velvet members also revealed their wishes with Seulgi replying that she wants her own room. According to Joy, "I want to have steel-like strength" while Wendy said, "I want to go on a trip for two nights and three days with our fans."

During the album showcase, member Joy was also asked about her upcoming drama "Love Game," which is scheduled to start airing in March. Joy is the female lead along with actor Woo Do Hwan.

"We are still in the middle of filming. I was an innocent and cute student in my debut drama 'The Liar and His Lover,' but now I'm playing a smart, snobby elite person who studied abroad in Germany and is a student at a prestigious university. But honestly, I'm not really like an elite person. So these days, I'm trying hard to be articulate and smart," she explained.

Recently, Red Velvet placed sixth on the brand reputation rankings for singers in January while member Irene grabbed second place for brand values of girl group members.