As experts in NASA had hinted about a ninth planet lurking on the edge of our solar system, and revealed that it is pulling strings behind the scenes, conspiracy theories espousing the existence of Nibiru or Planet X soon gained attention, and now, a video from ISS live feed featuring a red giant object has gone viral on the internet.

Nibiru apocalypse real?

According to conspiracy theorists, the red globe-like object spotted on the ISS live feed is nothing but the planet Nibiru which may hit the earth soon resulting in an apocalypse. The video of this bizarre sighting is uploaded to YouTube by conspiracy theory channel UFOmania, and it has attracted more than 23,000 views.

Interestingly, the new video was released just two days after a clip featuring another giant red object captured high above the clouds went viral. Adamant conspiracy theorists strongly believe that Nibiru is now on its way to the earth, and it will collide as per Christian prophecies causing mass destruction everywhere.

Was that a lens flare?

As the video of the red globe went viral, skeptics who keep debunking the authenticity of these sightings claimed that the red globe is basically the lens flare produced by cameras aboard in the ISS. However, conspiracy theorists are not ready to believe this, as they strongly argue that lens flares will not occur in outer space as it is just void.

Debunking the claims of conspiracy theorists, skeptics still assure that lens flare will happen in space, and most of the images taken by the ISS had lens flares in the past.

"No, lens flares are due to light reflecting and refracting within the body of the camera itself, or its lens covers, not in the atmosphere. You may be confusing them with halos and other atmospheric phenomena like rainbows. The ISS images often suffer from lens flares," commented Robert Inventor, a YouTube user.