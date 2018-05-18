A video uploaded by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' has shown the skies of Iraq dipped in blood red colour. The video was apparently shot on May 11, 2018 and it has already attracted more than 37,000 views on social media.

The YouTube channel reveals that the video was actually shot by a man named Rodrigo Contreras Lopez. The video shows red-stained skies above Iraq and many people feared that it is the beginning of the apocalypse.

However, many skeptics have argued that these videos are colour graded clips, while few sections of people believe that the red sky is the result of African sandstorms which reached the country.

As the video went viral on YouTube, many viewers put forward various theories explaining the weird phenomenon. Many people strongly argued that the red colour in the skies are the sign of the arrival of Nibiru, which is the killer planet that lurking on the edge of the solar system. One day ago, an International team of scientists discovered a space rock, possibly a dwarf planet which has a bizarre orbit that is likely to be influenced by the mysterious 'Planet 9'.

A YouTube user named Ian Good commented that this incident is very creepy as Iraq is one of the most important lands in the Bible. Another YouTube user named William Elliot revealed that such kind of reddish sky is quite common in Iraq and he added that "I worked in Iraq for many years and that is a typical scene after a dust storm."

The new red sky sighting came just a few days after a similar sandstorm killed more than 150 people in India. When the sandstorm caused devastation in the northern regions of India, conspiracy theorists strongly assured that Nibiru is on its course to earth, and they theorized that the increased numbers of natural disasters are due to the magnetic force exerted by the rogue planet.