The period drama "Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People" dominated the 2017 MBC Drama Awards held on December 30 but its lead star was snubbed for any award.

Veteran actor Kim Sang Joong, who played the grandfather of the main character Hong Gil-dong, essayed by actor Yoon Kyun Sang, in the drama, won the "daesang" or grand prize.

"Nowadays, I am considered a senior by many in the industry. I will do my best to be a senior people can look up to rather than a senior who expects to be served by his juniors," he said.

Yoon Kyun Sang failed to win any award from his nominations for Top Excellence Actor Award and Popularity Award. "Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People" won nine awards in total.

It also won the Drama of the Year and Female High Excellence Award for Monday-Tuesday Drama courtesy of Honey Lee.

The other winners are:

Male High Excellence Award for Monday-Tuesday Drama: Jo Jung Suk ("Two Cops"), Kim Ji Suk ("20th Century Boy and Girl," "Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People")

Female High Excellence Award for Serial Drama: Kim Mi Kyung ("Person Who Gives Happiness")

Male High Excellence Award for Serial Drama: Go Se Won ("Return of Bok Dan Ji")

Female High Excellence Award for Miniseries: Ha Ji Won ("Hospital Ship")

Male High Excellence Award for Miniseries: Yoo Seung Ho ("Ruler: Master of the Mask")

Female High Excellence Award for Weekend Drama: Lee Mi Sook ("Money Flower")

Male High Excellence Award for Weekend Drama: Jang Hyuk ("Money Flower")

Female Excellence Award for Monday-Tuesday Drama: Chae Soo Bin ("Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People")

Male Excellence Award for Monday-Tuesday Drama: Kim Seon Ho ("Two Cops")

Female Excellence Award for Serial Drama: Song Sun Mi ("Return of Bok Dan Ji")

Male Excellence Award for Serial Drama: Kang Kyung Joon ("All Kinds of Daughters-In-Law")

Female Excellence Award for Miniseries: Han Sun Hwa ("Radiant Office")

Male Excellence Award for Miniseries: Shin Sung Rok ("Man Who Dies to Live")

Female Excellence Award for Weekend Drama: Jang Hee Jin ("You Are Too Much")

Male Excellence Award for Weekend Drama: Jang Seung Jo ("Money Flower")

Popularity Award: Kim So Hyun ("Ruler: Master of the Mask"), INFINITE's L (Kim Myung Soo) ("Ruler: Master of the Mask")

Golden Acting Award for Monday-Tuesday Drama: Seo Yi Sook ("Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People"), Jung Bo Suk ("The King Loves," award received by Hong Jong Hyun)

Golden Acting Award for Serial Drama: Song Ok Suk ("Person Who Gives Happiness"), Ahn Nae Sang ("Golden Pouch")

Golden Acting Award for Miniseries: Kim Sun Kyung ("Ruler: Master of the Mask"), Jang Shin Young ("Radiant Office"), Oh Jung Sae ("Missing 9")

Golden Acting Award for Weekend Drama: Shin Dong Mi ("Father, I'll Take Care of You"), Ahn Gil Sang ("Bad Thief, Good Thief")

Best Comedic Actor Award: Jung Kyung Ho ("Missing 9")

Best Fighting Spirit Award: INFINITE's L (Kim Myung Soo) ("Ruler: Master of the Mask")

Best Villain Award: Choi Tae Joon ("Missing 9")

Best Scriptwriter of the Year Award: Hwang Jin Young ("Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People")

Best Child Actor Award: Nam Da Reum ("The King Loves"), Lee Ro Woon ("Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People")

Best New Actress Award: Girls' Generation's Seohyun ("Bad Thief, Good Thief"), Lee Sun Bin ("Missing 9")

Best New Actor Award: Kim Seon Ho ("Two Cops"), Kim Jung Hyun ("Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People")