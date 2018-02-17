Toni Kroos, Real Madrid's midfielder will be out of action for at least two weeks as he was diagnosed with a left knee injury on Friday. This latest injury of Kroos has surely created a set back for the team especially before the upcoming matches of the Spanish League.

Xinhua news agency reported that Kroos has suffered a twisted external ligament in his left knee and will be out of action for at least a fortnight and possibly more.

"Following tests carried out on Toni Kroos by the Sanitas Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain to the exterior lateral ligament in the left knee. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the club said in a statement.

This report indicates that the player will miss Liga Santander matches against Betis, Leganes, Alaves and Espanyol and is still a doubt for the following weekend against Getafe.

On Wednesday, Kroos played for 90 minutes in the Real Madrid's win 3-1 over Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16. But, Efe reported that he missed Friday's training session.

Croatian Mateo Kovacic is expected to replace Kroos in Sunday's La Liga match against Real Betis.