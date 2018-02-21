Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed that defender Marcelo and midfielder Luka Modric suffered injuries to the right leg muscle and the biceps femoris, in statements released on the Spanish club's website.

Marcelo and Modric may miss the upcoming La Liga match against Leganes on Wednesday and the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain on March 6, reports Efe.

Real Madrid said on its website that the recovery of both players "will continue to be assessed."

Marcelo sustained his injury during Real Madrid's 5-3 win over Real Betis on Sunday, while Modric was injured and had been absent from training for the last two days.

The La Liga defending champions Real Madrid are now in fourth place with 45 points, 17 points behind unbeaten leader Barcelona. (IANS)