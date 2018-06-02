Eoin O'Faodhagain, a tourist who visited the Scottish Highlands has apparently captured the video of the alleged Loch Ness monster, which is quite popular in folklore. In the video, captured by O'Faodhagain, a giant creature approximately measuring more than 20 feet in length was seen cavorting in the water.

As soon as Eoin spotted the strange creature, he captured a ten-minute video by using Loch Ness webcam, equipped at Urquhart Bay, one of Nessie's favourite haunts. In the video, the creature was seen moving across the water in a very mysterious manner. Later, the creature was seen while diving into the water. But, after driving down and up again, the mythical creature was suddenly disappeared.

Eoin, who works as a hospital clerk, revealed that he had watched the Loch Ness webcam for many years. In addition, he stated that the sighting on April 30, 2018, was the strangest thing ever that happened to him.

"I have seen a couple of things over the years but they have been explained as a boat or something else. I couldn't believe my eyes on April 30. I just started recording it on my phone. I just followed it. It was very unusual, it was certainly something big - it dived down and up again and dived and disappeared. It was not a boat and not a log. I would say it was Nessie," said O'Faodhagain, Daily Mail reports.

The new sighting came just a few days after a Gloucester based IT employee filmed a mysterious creature in a nearby canal.

In the meantime, a team of International researchers led by Neil Gemmell, a professor at the University of Otago will soon head to Scotland to unravel the mysteries surrounding Loch Ness monster. The team of researchers is planning to take water samples to determine whether any unknown DNA is present in the water bodies.

"This DNA can be captured, sequenced and then used to identify that creature by comparing the sequence obtained too large databases of known genetic sequences from hundreds of thousands of different organisms," said Gemmel, Reuters reports.