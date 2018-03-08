In a first such experiment to deliver news right into people's living rooms, The New York Times has collaborated with Samsung where it will provide customised news on the new 4K QLED TVs from the South Korean giant even when the TVs are switched off.

"Ambient Mode" feature turns the QLED TV into an information display.

Samsung announced that it is partnering with The Weather Channel, The New York Times and others to overlay content on the ambient TVs.

Users will be able to add clocks, headlines, local weather and their own photos to the ambient screens, which they can queue up from the TV's menu or the Samsung "SmartThings" app, which they can also use to quickly set up the televisions.

"This is an incredible moment for news. The way we deliver the news is changing very fast. The time is for interactive multimedia experience on smartphones and TV is another digital device which is evolving rapidly," Mark Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of The New York Times Company, told reporters here on Wednesday.

"With Samsung, we are writing a new chapter of delivering latest intuitive news on big QLED screens even when the TV is not switched on," added Thompson during an event at the American Stock Exchange here.

He was joined by Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

"QLED TV's 'Ambient Mode' is a new way for viewers to experience The NYT's unrivalled, deeply reported and visual journalism," Thompson noted.

The "Ambient Mode" feature mimics the pattern on the wall behind the TV to create a visual effect, in which the TV blends seamlessly into the wall.

(IANS)