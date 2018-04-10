Two videos have suddenly gone viral on social media where people are seen fighting on the roads of Singapore. These footages were posted on Facebook on Monday, April 9.

One of the videos has captured two groups, who started fighting in the middle of a road, provoking each other for a fight. The second one showed some police officers who were seen trying to control the aggressive situation. It also showed few men and women arguing with local police officers.

In one video, a man was seen adamant refusing to provide his particulars, saying, "Don't touch me. I know the law." It has also captured a woman, who was defending her group of friends. Later the same video showed that a man was being handcuffed by the police.

Reports said the police confirmed the incidents and said these videos were old and about an incident that took place on August 27, 2017. Officers then arrested four men, aged between 22 and 32 for their involvement in the incident.

Two of them were arrested for rioting, one was detained for causing public nuisance and the other was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

The videos have resurfaced again on Facebook and become popular on social media after people started sharing them with a caption in Mandarin, that states, 'Fighting again!'

The post on the Facebook page of Singapore Taxi Driver has received more than 24,000 shares within 24 hours.

This is not the first case of rioting in the country, as a video earlier captured a fight between two men inside a moving MRT train.

Another similar fight took place between men and women in Hougang coffee shop. The three-minute video of the incident was posted on Facebook, showing a woman in shorts and white T-shirt shouting in Mandarin, 'come on, hit me' while pointing her finger at a man, who was wearing a three-quarter trouser and a black T-shirt.