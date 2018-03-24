Actor Ravi Kishan
Mumbai: Actor Ravi Kishan at the screening of upcoming web series "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain" in Mumbai on March 13, 2018. IANS

Actor Ravi Kishan and Guy Ratchanont Suprakob from Thailand have joined hands for an Indo-Thai project.

"Ratchanont is in India. We will release a movie together with our respective production houses. The movie will be shot in India and Thailand as well. It will be a Indo-Thai movie.

"The shooting will start in June and will go on floors later this year. The script is ready," Ravi said in a statement.

Suprakob is excited about this collaboration.

"Since my childhood I have been watching Bollywood films by translating into Thai language. That's why I am eagerly looking forward to this collaboration. I am grateful to Ravi for sharing this opportunity.

"We will make a strong Indo-Thai connection through this film. I'm in India and loving the culture and environment here," said the actor from Thailand. (IANS)