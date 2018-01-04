A rare 170 million-year-old jawbone from a dog-sized crocodile-like creature that was discovered almost 30 years ago in Isle of Skye, Scotland has helped scientists to get a better understanding of the area. Some recent scans of the small fossil containing the bone, measuring just over 3.5cm in length, has unlocked many secrets.

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh used high-resolution X-rays to investigate the tiny bone found at Duntulm Castle in the north of the island.

After examining the fossil and other remnant, the scientists suggested that the 'scaly dog' animal is from a family of close crocodile relatives. The creatures, known as neosuchians, were becoming more diverse on the island's shores at the time.

Dr. Steve Brusatte, from the University of Edinburgh's School of GeoSciences, told Daily Mail: "Bits and pieces of fossil crocodiles have been found on Skye before, but this is one of the nicer fossils, because it is a nearly complete jawbone."

'It tells us that small, dog-sized crocodiles lived in the lagoons of ancient Skye, during the same time dinosaurs were living on land," he added.

Dr. Brusatte further added: "These were very ancient, very primitive relatives of today's crocodiles. They would have looked more like scaly dogs than big scary alligators. One reason why the new fossil is so important is because it is one of the few crocodile fossils from the middle part of the Jurassic Period from anywhere in the world."

"Skye is a unique window into the Middle Jurassic, as it is one of the few places globally that preserves fossils from this time."

"There are not only crocs, but also many dinosaurs, mammals, lizards, amphibians, and fish fossils found on Skye, and we keep finding more and more every time we go back," he said. "This fossil was discovered by a geologist, John Hudson, in the 1980s when he was mapping the rocks of Skye. He showed it to me and we then figured out it was a new crocodile."

He explained: "There are some relatives in North America, Asia, and other parts of Europe, but from later in time."

"If we had better fossils of Middle Jurassic from other parts of the world, we would probably find more of these small crocs. But Skye is one of the only games in town for Middle Jurassic fossils," he added.

The Isle of Skye is one of the few places in the world where fossils from the Middle Jurassic Period can be found. In 2008, scientists revealed that the earliest turtles that were known to live in water had been discovered on the same island.

Fossils of the 164 million-year-old reptiles were found on a beach on the Strathaird peninsula in the south of the island. The discovery formed a missing link between ancient terrestrial turtles and their modern, aquatic descendants.

Experts say that Skye was covered in lagoons and filled with turtles, crocodiles, pterosaurs and dinosaurs during the Middle Jurassic period.