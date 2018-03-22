Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his junior Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday wished the Indian contingent for the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) during a send-off ceremony organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in New Delhi.

IOA President Narinder Batra, along with Secretary General Rajeev Mehta distributed the official kits to the members of the Indian contingent, leaving for the Gold Coast Games, which starts on April 4 in Australia.

India will see the participation of 222 athletes across 15 different disciplines including aquatics, athletics, badminton, basketball, cycling, boxing, gymnastics, hockey, shooting, squash, table tennis and wrestling.

Wishing the athletes, Rijiju said: "I am confident the Indian contingent will return with a huge haul of medals from Australia."