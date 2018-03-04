The teaser of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson-starrer "2.0" was leaked on social media on Sunday morning. The video went viral soon after it surfaced online. It was scheduled for release in August this year.

Superstar Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth on Sunday condemned the leak of the "2.0" teaser and called it a "heartless act".

Soon after, Soundarya took to Twittter to express her disappointment. "Leaking content online before the official release should not be tolerated or encouraged! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement! Be ashamed, stop piracy, stop misusing digital medium," she wrote.

The video was taken from a computer showing the trailer apparently for editing in some studio and not the original. It showed several shots of key events from the film. The producers have not made any comment so far, and it is not known whether any FIR has been lodged in the case. Even Baahubali 2 was leaked during the stage of graphics editing from the Annapoorna Studios.

"2.0" will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth and it stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. Directed by Tamil director Shankar, "2.0" is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robo) which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.