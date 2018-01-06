Indian Superstar Rajinikanth needs no introduction, his name says it all! He is often believed as the epitome of stardom. Hailing from Southern India, the actor has fans globally for his charismatic style and antics. He has a massive fan following not just in India but also in Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, London and Japan.

The actor is currently in Malaysia for the fundraiser, Natchathira Vizha, organised by the South Indian Artistes Association. Guess who was his special guest? It was Malaysia PM Mohd Najib Tn Razak. "It was great to meet Thalaiva @superstarrajini again today, this time in Malaysia. Enjoy your time here!" PM tweeted after his meeting with the star.

We all know that Rajinikanth is often addressed as Thalaivar (which means Boss) among his fans and film fraternity. ButTwitterati were stunned when the Malaysian PM addressed him as Thalaiva. Rajini's friendship with PM Razak goes a long way back. Interestingly, last year, during the PM's official visit to India, Superstar hosted him at his residence in Chennai.

With Rajinikanth announcing his entry into politics, after years of speculation, last week, this image is likely to bring more hits to the star. He has promised his fans that he will be competing in all the 234 constituencies during the upcoming 2019 Tamil Nadu election. The state is facing huge political crisis ever since the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and the absence of MK Karunanidhi. The decision to enter politics came as a huge confidence boost to Rajini fans and they have already started working on the grassroots levels to attract more volunteers.

As far as career is concerned, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of two film—2.0 with director Shankar and Kaala with director Pa Ranjith.