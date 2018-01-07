Amidst much excitement over their political entry, Tamil superstars Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan on Satuday appeared together on a public platform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The two arrived at a stadium in Kuala Lumpur in a helicopter and drove together in a golf cart for some distance. They shook hands and then acknowledged the cheers from their fans gathered at the stadium.

They were here to participate in a film stars event for raising funds for South Indian Actors Association. The actors are currently in Malaysia for the fundraiser, Natchathira Vizha, organised by the South Indian Artistes Association. Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have announced their entry into Tamil Nadu politics that has created a flutter in the state's politics.

Even Malaysia PM Mohd Najib Tn Razak graced the event and met with Rajinikanth. "It was great to meet Thalaiva @superstarrajini again today, this time in Malaysia. Enjoy your time here!" tweeted the Malaysian PM after his meeting with the star.

(With additional inputs from IBT Singapore Desk)