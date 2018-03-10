Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met business executives of Indian origin in Malaysia and said he "valued actionable solutions over rhetoric".

He also assured them that "their interests will be suitably addressed in his party's manifesto".

Gandhi met the business executives of the Malaysia India Business Council, Asean India Business Council, Malaysian Associated Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia.

Businessmen who met Gandhi said that the Indian community and their interests have been neglected by the Narendra Modi government, the Congress party said in a tweet.

In response Gandhi assuaged their concerns and said: "We value actionable solutions over rhetoric. I assure you that your interests will be suitably addressed in the Congress Party's manifesto", the party added.

Gandhi also met Subramaniam Sathasivam, president of the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) in Kuala Lumpur.

Originally a part of the AICC until 1946, the MIC has played a major role in the Malaysian Independence Movement.