Acclaimed filmmaker A R Murugadoss is now busy with the works of his upcoming movie which will feature none other than Ilayathalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Earlier, it has been confirmed that Mollywood beauty Keerthy Suresh will play the role of female lead in this flick. Now, several reports claim that the director has roped in a second lady lead for this movie.

As per credible sources, it has been learned that the director has approached Sayyesha Saigal to play a crucial role in this film.

Sayyeshaa Saigal all set to romance Vijay

Sayyeshaa Saigal is not a new name in Kollywood, as she has previously portrayed a beautiful role in the movie 'Vanamagan' alongside Jayam Ravi. The character of Sayyeshaa Saigal in 'Vijay 62' is reportedly very important, and it will have direct significance in shaping the storyline. However, an official confirmation regarding Sayyeshaa's involvement in this movie is yet to be made.

Vijay 62: Anticipations going high

Sun Pictures is producing 'Vijay 62'. Apart from Vijay and Keerthy Suresh, the film also stars Prem Kumar and Yogi Babu in other prominent roles. As rumors regarding Sayyeshaa Saigal's involvement in the movie has surfaced, the overall expectations surrounding the flick has now reached new heights.

'Mozart of Madras' A R Rahman will compose the music for this project, while the camera will be cranked by Girish Gangadharan. Acclaimed editor Sreekar Prasad will carry out the editing for this movie.

'Vijay 62' is expected to hit the screens on 2018 Diwali, and it will lock horns with Ajith Kumar's 'Viswasam' at the box-office. Interestingly, Suriya's new movie directed by Selvaraghavan is also aiming for a Diwali release.

A R Murugadoss back for the ultimate bang

A R Murugadoss, the talented Kollywood director became a brand name in the Indian film industry when 'Ghajini' made waves all around the nation. Later, he marked his presence felt in the minds of movie buffs with blockbuster films like 'Thupakki', 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', 'Kaththi' and 'Akira'. However, his latest Tamil-Telugu bilingual 'Spyder' failed to make big impacts at the box-office. Even though the film starred Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu in the lead role, it failed to impress even the die-hard fans of the actor. The screenplay which lacked depth and the extended running time also negatively impacted the movie's theatrical run.

As we all know, A R Murugadoss is a blessed talent, and he will be aiming to regain his lost form through 'Vijay 62'. It should be also noted that his previous movies with Vijay, 'Thupakki' and 'Kaththi' were industry hits, and the same verdict is expected for this upcoming flick too.