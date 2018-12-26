Lately, we are witnessing lots of malicious apps on Google Play store and just last week, the search engine giant confirmed to have deleted thousands of Android apps over fake reviews and ads and now mobile internet security firm Quick Heal has found more.

Quick Heal report has detected several fake apps developed by cyber criminals whose main intention is to generate download counts and reviews to increase revenue, but never work as intended.

For instance, a PDF converter app has been found on Play store, which once downloaded on to an Android phone forces the user to write a review on the Play store and even for other sponsored apps before it can be used to convert a PDF file to Word document format (or vice versa).

The main intention of the PDF Converter (PDF to Word DOC) developer, Shartel Inc. is just to increase download counts and earn revenue, but not to assist the consumer who downloaded the app. There are several others with similar modus operandi.

"The sponsored application also does the same thing. In order to use other applications, the first user should rate and download the sponsored app. This is the trick of the author to increase the download count to earn revenue in the easiest way." Rupali Parate, a security analyst at Quick Heal, said in the blog post.

Our readers are advised to be vigilant when installing a mobile app on GooglePlay.

Tips On How To Avoid Getting Scammed By Fake Android App: