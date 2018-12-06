Every year, Qualcomm, like other technology companies, upgrades its main products and this year's big launch was the Snapdragon 855 mobile chipset unveiled at the annual Snapdragon Technology Summit on Tuesday. This is not only relevant news for OEMs, but also caters to consumers who are excited about new technologies in the mobile space.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset succeeds the popular Snapdragon 845 processor, which powered some of the most popular phones of 2018, including OnePlus 6 and 6T, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9 series, Xiaomi Mi 8 and many more. The performance-driven flagship chipset of 2018 has amassed a significant upgrade in the form of Snapdragon 855, which will set new trends in the course of next year.

While Qualcomm has explained in detail how the Snapdragon 855 stands out and is of relevance to OEMs, we are simplifying the complexity of the latest flagship chipset for end users to understand what's in store.

Here are ten points that summarize Snapdragon 855's best features and how they will improve end-user experience: