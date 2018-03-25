Qatar has released its first National List of Terrorist Classification which includes 20 individuals and eight entities, an official source said on Sunday.

The Qatari National Committee to Combat Terrorism said on its website that the terror list included "Sinai Province' and the Yemeni charity named Al-Ehsan, reports Xinhua news agency.

The list is based on a law on "combating terrorism" issued last July by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the statement said.

The Qatari move came one day after the signing of an agreement between Saudi Arabia and the US worth $12.5 billion during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Washington.

The Qatar government has issued the terror list in response to one of the 13 demands which were announced by the quartet of Arab countries boycotting Qatar,

The demands list included the closure of the Al-Jazeera channel, the severing of links with Iran, the closing of a Turkish military base on Qatari soil, and the severing of relations with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut all diplomatic and transportation ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Doha rejected the demands and the charges.

However, Qatar later signed a number of agreements on combating the financing of terrorism with major countries.

(IANS)