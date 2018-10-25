PUBG Mobile breathed life into mobile gaming, especially battle royale games which have been exclusive to PCs and high-end gaming consoles. With each update, Tencent Games is making PUBG Mobile more and more appealing and it's finally time to welcome the much-awaited 0.9.0 update.

There are several new features in the PUBG Mobile update 0.9.0 that players are eagerly waiting for and one of the most exciting ones is the Night Mode. As players grow eager to test out the new update, there hasn't been an official release date for PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update. That changes now.

PUBG Mobile servers were taken offline for maintenance for several hours on Wednesday. But there's a silver lining. Instead of being upset with the downtime, fans had a reason to rejoice as the scheduled maintenance was a part of a routine where the developers take the game offline before bringing a new update. In this case, PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 is coming to Android and iOS players and the process should start on Thursday, October 25.

PUBG Mobile also announced through its official Twitter handle that the servers were back online.

While players wait for PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update, they can continue to play in 0.8.0 update. But once the update is ready, make sure you're in a Wi-Fi zone to quickly download the heavy file. The beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 weighed in around 3GB, but we are expecting the final version to be at least 1GB or more.

In any case, it is best to download the update via high-speed Wi-Fi if you do not wish to exhaust your daily data limit. Also, if you're on a limited storage device, make sure your phone has ample space to accommodate the latest PUBG Mobile update.

What's New In PUBG Mobile 0.9.0?

A host of new things are waiting for players in PUBG Mobile 0.9.0. As noted above, there's a new Night Mode coming to Erangel, which randomly alternates between day and night in Classic Mode. To help players in the new mode, there are night vision goggles players must secure to be able to find the enemies.

PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 is also prepping up for the big holiday season with Halloween effects in all maps. There's a festive makeover in the Spawn Island with pumpkins and candies, enemies killed by Hellfire – AKM will become scarecrows, a spooky face appears when a grenade explodes and players get 50 percent chance to activate Night Mode during Halloween event period.

Other changes include new QBU DMR rifle to replace Mini14 in Sanhok, new Rony pickup truck, "movie" picture style added to PUBG Mobile settings, easy switch between scopes and a lot more. Stay tuned for our review of PUBG Mobile 0.9.0.