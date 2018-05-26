Singapore residents have witnessed a flash flood at Kramat Lane in Orchard Road on Saturday and Public Utilities Board (PUB) informed people through twitter updates.

PUB, the statutory board of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, who is also responsible for ensuring a sustainable and efficient water supply first informed people that a heavy rain was expected in several areas from 14:45 hours to 15:30 hours, via Twitter, while quoting National Environment Agency (NEA).

Later, at around 3.45 pm they tweeted that residents should avoid Kramat Lane, as a flash flood occurred in that area.

A Facebook user, Lovette Nrl shared pictures of the flash flood in a group called, SG Road Vigilante with a caption, "Kindly avoid hotel grand central... currently ponding." The images showed that the water level came up to mid-wheel level and some cars were struggling to pass the road.

PUB also tweeted about the high flood risks in several other areas after the heavy rainfall in the country. Later, in another tweet they mentioned that water levels had reached to 100 percent at Exeter Road and Somerset Road. PUB confirmed the same situation had occurred at Tanjong Pagar Road and Craig Road also.

PUB tweeted that at Prince Philip Avenue, Keng Lee Road, Cambridge Road and Killiney Road the water level had gone above 90 percent.

As per the NEA data thundery storms are expected in Singapore from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Even, people can expect the same weather on Sunday and Monday morning and early afternoon.