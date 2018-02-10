"Psycho" star John Gavin, who has also appeared in several other classic films such as "Midnight Lace" and was the US Ambassador to Mexico under then US President Ronald Reagan, has died. He was 86.

Gavin, who played Sam Loomis in the classic horror film "Psycho", died on Friday, reports tmz.com.

According to sources, he succumbed to complications from pneumonia and had battled leukemia for a long time.

He was first hospitalised just before Christmas and died just before 6 a.m. on Friday at his Beverly Hills home, surrounded by his family.

Gavin starred as Julius Caesar in "Spartacus" and Steve Archer in "Imitation of Life". He also won a Golden Globe for "A Time to Love and a Time to Die" when he played Ernst Graber.

Gavin leaves behind his wife, Constance Towers, four children and three grandchildren.

Towers told the site: "We lost our best friend, father and husband. We were so grateful to have him."

Source: IANS