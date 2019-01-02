The year 2019 has big shoes to fill when it comes to video game releases.

Last year, we saw what could be the peak of gaming itself, with the PlayStation 4 reigning supreme. PS4 exclusives, such as the latest "God of War," "Spider-Man" and "Detroit: Become Human," were lauded as some of the top games of the year. And this year, Sony's not letting up steam.

Ready your wallets, PS4 players. Here are the biggest PS4 exclusive games you should expect this 2019:

"Ghost of Tsushima"

Sucker Punch

From the developers of "Infamous" and "Sly Cooper" comes a samurai-themed slasher set in the historical Mongol invasion of Japan in the 13th century, called "Ghost of Tsushima." In this game, you will control a samurai who will resort to dishonorable tactics — or the "Way of the Ghost" — to free Japan. So far, gameplay shows a blood fest set in lush environments, but hopefully we'll see more soon.

"Days Gone"

SIE Bend Studio

This one is an open-world post-apocalyptic action-adventure game centered on surviving the zombie apocalypse in the Pacific Northwest. Play as Deacon St. John as you fight "Freakers," quickly-evolving feral mutant beings. You're free to explore the wastelands with your motorcycle and play the game how you want it by employing any strategy you want.

"Judgment"

Sega

Despite being released in Japan a few weeks ago as "Judge Eyes," "Judgment" is expected to be released worldwide summer this year. A standalone "Yakuza" spinoff, this detective story follows private eye Takayuki Yagami, who has locked his sights on Kamurocho, the red light district where the "Yakuza" story is set. The game's expected to have an English voice cast, too — a first since the first "Yakuza" game.

"Death Stranding"

Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima's newest opus has been a long time coming. Featuring a slew of celebrities including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, Lindsay Wagner and Guillermo del Toro, "Death Stranding" is a confounding horror game about life and death. The plot details remain sparse, however. This will be the Metal Gear-creator's first game since leaving Konami back in 2015.

"The Last of Us Part II"

Naughty Dog

The continuation of one of the best games released on the PlayStation 3, "The Last of Us Part II" takes place years after the first game. Previews show Ellie navigating her adult life until that semblance of peace is broken, pushing her to the brink. Ready your tissues because this cinematic action-adventure game will surely break you once more.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.