PlayStation 4 owners who want their gaming consoles hacked are inching closer to the release of a new jailbreak based on PS4 firmware 4.05. A kernel exploit called "namedobj" has been released and is now available for viewing on GitHub.

Yalu jailbreaks creator and iOS security researcher Luca Todesco released the newfound exploit from the PlayStation 4's firmware so interested individuals can use it to implement a full jailbreak utility. Since nothing has been confirmed at the moment, other than the release of the exploit, jailbreak fans in the gaming sphere have to wait for future updates or developments on this matter.

"In this project you will find a full implementation of the "namedobj" kernel exploit for the PlayStation 4 on 4.05. It will allow you to run arbitrary code as kernel, to allow jailbreaking and kernel-level modifications to the system," reads the exploit's GitHub page.

The exploit has been proven very stable as well as the WebKit. However, Todesco has a couple of disclosures for the namedobj kernel exploit.

"This release however, does not contain any code related to defeating anti-piracy mechanisms or running homebrew. This exploit does include a loader that listens for payloads on port 9020 and will execute them upon receival."

Also, it is also important to note PlayStation 4 4.05 is quite an old version, which means a huge number of devices are likely updated to newer firmware. In this case, those who are looking into enjoying an upcoming jailbreak based on this version will have to downgrade their device in order to qualify.

This is not the first time that Todesco found an exploit for PlayStation 4. Back in October, he discovered one on firmware 5.0 but the community has not heard any progress since.