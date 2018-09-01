A woman named Joyce Hawkes recently shared her near-death experience in the NDERF (Near Death Experience Research Foundation) website, and spiritualists consider it as a solid proof of an afterlife. Hawkes felt indication of an afterlife when she was pronounced clinically dead by medical experts after a window fell and smashed on her head.

Hawkes revealed that she felt a feeling of eternity during this short near-death experience. The NDE victim revealed that she saw a bright tunnel in her eyes which attracted her just like a moth to a flame. As per Hawkes, she did not feel afraid during this experience and added that she saw her deceased relatives waiting for her at the end of the tunnel.

Hawkes also claimed that she was a 'Being of Light' possibly God during the near-death experience.

"Suddenly I was in the presence of a Being of Light. I could not see the face, could communicate, but not in words or pictures even - in some connection of oneness. The emotions are always enhanced. I feel joy so deep that my whole self-leaps with gratitude; I feel peace; I feel awe and belonging," wrote Hawkes on the NDERF website.

She also shared her feeling of being profoundly loved during the NDE.

"I did not have a specific life review, but felt everything about my life and me was known, understood and not judged. I was profoundly loved. It seemed that I was there forever in the Presence," added Hawkes.

Hawkes is not the first person who is sharing experiences about an afterlife and near-death experiences. The website of NDERF is loaded with various NDE testimonials, most of them assuring life after death is a reality.

A few weeks back, Eben Alexander, a neurosurgeon, in his book 'Living in a Mindful Universe: A Neurosurgeon's Journey Into the Heart of Consciousness' claimed that life after death is real. Sharing his NDE experiences, Eben Alexander revealed that he saw a bright light and heard pleasing musical notes during the eternal journey.

However, medical experts believe that the utmost peacefulness people experience during the time of NDE is due to the release of endorphin. As per medical experts, while nearing death, the brain uses a survival technique to combat the decreased supply of oxygen, and it is the main reason behind the trigger of hallucinations in the minds of the victims.