Kalyani, daughter of National Award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan made her debut in Tollywood through the movie 'Hello' which featured Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. Even though the film was an average grosser at the box-office, Kalyani's performance in the flick received positive reviews from all corners. Now, the starlet has reportedly signed the second film in her career, and this time, she will be paired opposite Sharwanand.

This upcoming Telugu movie will be directed by Sudheer Varma who has previously directed films like 'Swamy Ra Ra' and 'Keshava'. According to close sources to the director, it has been learned that Kajal Agarwal will also play a crucial role in this flick. An official confirmation regarding the cast and crew of the film will be finalized in the coming days.

Sharwanand's latest release 'Mahanubhavudu' was a super hit at the Tollywood box-office. Apart from this Sudheer Varma directorial, the actor has also signed another movie which will be helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is now one of the most demanded heroines in the South Indian film industry, even though she had acted in only one movie. The young girl started her career as an assistant production designed under Sabu Syril in the 2013 Bollywood film 'Krish'. It should be noted that Kalyani's father Priyadarshan is a close friend of Sabu Syril, and the duo has worked in several visually spectacular movies including 'Thenmavin Kombathu' and 'Kaalapani'.

Later, Kalyani worked as an assistant director with Vikram Kumar in the 2016 movie 'Iru Mugan' which starred Chiyaan Vikram and Nayanthara in lead roles. Vikram Kumar later finalized Kalyani as the lady lead in his movie 'Hello'.

As Kalyani Priyadarshan has signed her second Telugu movie, Mollywood and Kollywood audiences are eagerly waiting for her debut in these industries. Her father Priyadarshan is a household name in Malayalam and Tamil, and audiences are awaiting his daughter to grace the big screens in the most elegant manner.