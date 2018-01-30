Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Princess Diana's grave before they get married later this year. He had planted trees at the ancient arboretum nearby when he was a child.

The 33-year-old royal is set to marry the American actress in May this year, but before they tie the knot, they are believed to be planning one last trip to his mother's childhood home in Althorp, where she was buried, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Harry and Meghan, 36, previously visited Althorp in November, where sources suggest Harry "quietly" asked his late mother for permission to pop the question to Meghan later that month.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: "Harry has already taken Meghan to Althorp to see his mum, but they will go back before the big day. Harry wanted to take Meghan to see and speak to her ... it was very personal for Harry. I think he quietly asked his mum for her blessing to marry Meghan, too."

It comes after the flame-haired Prince admitted he believes the former "Suits" actress and his mother would have been "thick as thieves" if Diana were still alive to witness him tie the knot with the beauty.

His brother Prince William too visited the grave of their mother with Kate Middleton on April 11, 2011 just days before they are due to be married. Middleton held hands with William as they visited the tomb at Althorp in central England.

The couple took a boat to the island and laid flowers during the emotional and somber visit, a far cry from the scenes of national celebration expected when they marry in London next Friday, the report said.

Prince William gave his mother's famous diamond and sapphire ring to Kate as "my way of making sure my mother didn't miss out." It's still not known what Prince Harry has in mind to give his bride.

Diana was buried on the Oval, an island in the estate of the Spencer family, after her 1997 death in a Paris car crash. The tomb contains two marble slabs with inscriptions and a profile of Diana, known as People's Princess.