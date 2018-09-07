Prince Charles, in an interview given to the GQ Magazine, issued a strong warning regarding the rise of robots and artificial intelligence (AI) in the society.

During the interview, the 69-year-old, who was presented with the Editor's Lifetime Achievement Award for services to Philanthropy at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday, September 5, has raised his concerns over the increased reliance on AI and also outlined his hope for a return to traditional days.

The recent comments from Prince of Wales come in such an era when the popularity of robotic is getting increased in all courses of life, including military, business, medical science, domestic and sex.

"The thing I find hardest now is to cope with this extraordinary trend that somehow we must become part human, part machine, which I totally and utterly object to. It is crazy to go that far because I think, ironically, the more AI and robotics they want to introduce, the more people will rediscover the importance of the traditional crafts, the directly human things that are crafted by humans and not by machines," said Prince Charles.

During the talk, Prince Charles also talked about his frustrations that most of his views often go unrecognized. The Prince made it clear that he has been accused several times just because he is discussing things that are not necessarily the part of conventional viewpoints.

"You are accused of being controversial just because you are trying to draw attention to things that aren't necessarily part of the conventional viewpoint. That's not always a bad thing, but it's odd because I have always believed that living on a finite planet means we have to recognize that this puts certain constraints and limits on our human ambition in order to maintain the viability of the planet," added Charles.

The comments from Prince Charles came just a few days after Amnesty International issued a warning stating that artificial intelligence robots could kill humans in the near future. Rashid Rahim, an advisor on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights who works with Amnesty International revealed that autonomous weapon systems powered by AI are capable of creating chaos in the globe, and they will shatter the entire law mechanism.

A few months ago, Space X founder Elon Musk had also shared similar thoughts. Musk warned that artificial intelligence bots are soon going to become more dangerous than the nukes possessed by North Korea.